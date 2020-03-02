Video captures deputy's vehicle go airborne, slam into truck during chase in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a sheriff's deputy's vehicle went airborne and crashed during a chase in San Bernardino Sunday.A suspect led authorities on a pursuit at about 8 p.m. after a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Baseline Street and Bobbett Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.At some point during the chase, a deputy in pursuit appeared to hit a bump on the road, which sent the vehicle flying.The deputy's vehicle then slammed into an unoccupied truck near the intersection of 5th Street and Sunnyside Avenue.The deputy did not require medical aid.Authorities say during the chase, the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, but both were gone from the location when investigators arrived.