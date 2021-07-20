8-year-old boy struck, killed by illegal firework on Fourth of July in San Bernardino

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4 in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by an illegal firework on the Fourth of July in San Bernardino, police say.

The tragedy happened at a block party in the 500 block of South San Carlo Avenue as a number of illegal fireworks were being shot off from a mortar-style tube, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

One of the fireworks malfunctioned and hit the 8-year-old boy in the upper body.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released details on the boy's identity and say they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Hysen at (909) 384-5659 and by email at hysen_ma@sbcity.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countychild killedpoliceinvestigationfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 members of bomb squad removed from duty after South LA explosion
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
Meteorologist opens up about his family's COVID health scare
GOP recall candidate Faulconer challenges Newsom to debate
CA teen, 14, accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring father
Crews battle brush fire threatening structures in Malibu
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Show More
Mask order to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses
Bakery apologizes after image mocking Philly police ends up on cake
Bodies found in Angeles National Forest ID'd as missing couple
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
Unemployment benefits: EDD representative answers common questions
More TOP STORIES News