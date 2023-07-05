WATCH LIVE

Fireworks in South LA intersection ignite brush fire in vacant lot

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 6:04PM
A group of teens set off fireworks in the middle of a South Los Angeles street, setting off a brush fire at a nearby lot.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video shows a group of teens setting off fireworks in the middle of a South Los Angeles street that ignited a fire at a nearby property.

The incident happened at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Broadway a little after 11 p.m. on July 4.

The group of about half a dozen teens is seen setting off a firework in the street and then running away.

The fireworks explode with a big shower of sparks. Seconds later, flames start rising from the brush in an undeveloped lot at the corner.

The flames spread quickly through the lot until firefighters arrived a short time later and were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

