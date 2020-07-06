Blaze that displaced dozens at Northridge apartment building sparked by illegal fireworks

Devastated residents were left to pick up the pieces in Northridge after a fast-moving blaze sparked by fireworks destroyed their building on the Fourth of July.
By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Devastated residents were left to pick up the pieces in Northridge after a fast-moving blaze sparked by fireworks destroyed their building on the Fourth of July.

Five people suffered smoke inhalation trying to escape. Fifty people were displaced by the blaze, most losing everything they had.

Authorities say illegal fireworks caught nearby palm trees on fire, and the embers quickly ignited the apartments.

Iris Nunez said one of the residents impacted is a mother of four.

"I feel bad for her kids because the younger ones - they lost everything," Nunez said.

With most professional firework shows canceled, residents did it themselves, setting off a massive amount of explosives Saturday.

The pyrotechnics were popping all across the Southland for hours.

Firefighters responded to hundreds of brush and structure fires.

The L.A. County Fire Department broke a record with its second busiest day ever.

"For that 24-hour period of July 4, we received nearly 2,800 calls," said inspector Sky Cornell with L.A. County Fire. "Out of those 2,800, we dispatched nearly 1,700. And to put that into perspective, that's up over 350 calls from the year prior."

There were so many fireworks all across Southern California, the AQMD listed air quality in parts of L.A. and Orange County as hazardous.

Back in Northridge, residents say they couldn't believe how many fireworks were going off even as their building burned.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help one of the families rebuild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgelos angeleslos angeles countyfireapartment firefireworks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire near Agua Dulce grows to 1,100 acres
Girl, 13, dies in Pico Rivera carjacking
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
LA County hospitals warned to prepare for COVID-19 surge
Fire forces partial closure of SB 405 near El Segundo
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Chino, police say
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Show More
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
COVID-19 update: LA health officials see alarming spike in hospitalizations
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Engagement on after OC marriage banner falls from sky
John Wayne Airport gets $4M grant for upgrades
More TOP STORIES News