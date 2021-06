Ontario encouraging residents to get rid of illegal fireworks

EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are working to burn and detonate a cache of unexploded fireworks found after a deadly explosion at an Ontario home.

EMBED >More News Videos Leave the fireworks shows to the pros, authorities warn, as the Rose Bowl prepares for its official July 4 extravaganza.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Ontario, where a fireworks explosion killed two people and leveled a home earlier this year, is encouraging residents to turn in illegal fireworks.The city held a takeback event on Saturday for residents to turn in fireworks anonymously, no questions asked. The event was held at a city fire station.In March of this year, a home was rocked by explosions caused by a massive cache of illegal fireworks. Two cousins were killed in the blast and subsequent fire.Many homes were damaged by debris and flames and residents had to be evacuated as the bomb squad worked to clear the site and dispose of unexploded material. Investigators removed dozens of barrels of unexploded fireworks.Saturday's event was aimed at protecting residents as the July 4 holiday approaches."We wanted to add more components where people can get rid of fireworks," said Dan Bell, a spokesman for the city of Ontario. "We want them to drop them off, insteads of light them off."