The secret is out! 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' spins into theaters, expected to dominate box office

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is weaving its way into theaters, and it's expected to dominate the box office.Once again, we follow a trio of good friends who are trying to get into the college of their dreams, while sometimes finding themselves in the thick of super-hero drama! And with the wait for the latest installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise finally over, no one is more thrilled than Peter Parker himself, actor Tom Holland."We've been keeping secrets for nearly two years and it's exhausting," said Holland. "I'm very excited for it not to be a secret anymore!"Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon can't say much, but they do promise a few things that fans can look forward to seeing, including villains, friendship, fighting and fun! They also revealed they had to do a lot of their acting in front of a blue screen."Because of COVID and because of the secrecy, we did most things blue screen and most things will be put in in post," said Zendaya. "And although that can sometimes get confusing, I think it really awoke my inner child. I felt like I was a little kid and you're like 'okay we're gonna pretend.'"The best part for this trio - they got to do all this "pretending" with real life friends."There's no one I would rather do this with," said Holland. "This has been a very overwhelming experience. Six years of our life has felt like a roller coaster, so being on it together makes it that much easier.""Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now and is rated PG-13.