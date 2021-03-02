Multiple fatalities reported after crash in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a big rig and another vehicle in Imperial County Tuesday morning, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officers were responding to the scene, which is about 90 mins east of San Diego, authorities said.
Additional details, including the number of fatalities and the exact location of the crash, have not yet been released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
