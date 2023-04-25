Studio City man charged with impersonating doctor, treating thousands without license

A Studio City man was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, including cancer patients.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Studio City man was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of patients, including treating people with serious medical conditions such as cancer.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a news release Monday.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascón said.

Gevorkian is accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands for several years, the DA's office said.

Officials said that an undercover investigator received treatment Nov. 17, 2022 from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood.

"The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections," officials said. "In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

The DA's office asked for anyone who believes they've been a victim in this case to call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.

ABC News contributed to this report.