In-N-Out Burger creates inflatable pool float shaped like french fry container

The iconic fast food chain is expanding its menu options in a whole different and pretty cool way.
It's selling inflatable floats that look like the cartons that it uses to serve its french fries.
It even includes a Bible verse that In-N-Out stamps on the bottom of its containers.
The "Fry Boat Pool Float" may be just what you need after eating In-N-Out's signature double-double burgers with some fries.
You can buy it online for just under $60.
