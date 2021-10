In-N-Out Burger creates inflatable pool float shaped like french fry container

EMBED >More News Videos The Vonderheide family started their road trip in July, and since then has visited 316 of the 363 locations.

EMBED >More News Videos In-N-Out Burger has released some snazzy new merchandise.

Just in time for summer, In-N-Out has created a french fry pool float!The iconic fast food chain is expanding its menu options in a whole different and pretty cool way.It's selling inflatable floats that look like the cartons that it uses to serve its french fries.It even includes a Bible verse that In-N-Out stamps on the bottom of its containers.The "Fry Boat Pool Float" may be just what you need after eating In-N-Out's signature double-double burgers with some fries.You can buy it online for just under $60.