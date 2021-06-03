Food & Drink

In-N-Out Burger creates inflatable pool float shaped like french fry container

In-N-Out Burger creates french fry boat pool float

Just in time for summer, In-N-Out has created a french fry pool float!

The iconic fast food chain is expanding its menu options in a whole different and pretty cool way.

It's selling inflatable floats that look like the cartons that it uses to serve its french fries.

It even includes a Bible verse that In-N-Out stamps on the bottom of its containers.

CA family goes on journey to visit every In-N-Out location
The Vonderheide family started their road trip in July, and since then has visited 316 of the 363 locations.


The "Fry Boat Pool Float" may be just what you need after eating In-N-Out's signature double-double burgers with some fries.

You can buy it online for just under $60.



Check out In-N-Out Burger's 'Drink Cup Shoes'
In-N-Out Burger has released some snazzy new merchandise.

