In-N-Out owner reportedly talked with Florida governor after CA vaccine mandate dispute

In-N-Out's refusal to enforce vaccine mandates in California is attracting politicians in Florida.In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday about the possibility of expanding to the Sunshine State, according to the SF Gate When asked about the conversation, DeSantis' office said no restaurant should be forced to require vaccinations. Florida currently bars companies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers.The chain currently has no restaurants east of Texas because its suppliers are based on the West Coast. Florida officials said they will look to identify suppliers in the state.This all comes after some Bay Area locations were shut down for violating vaccine mandates . An identical policy took effect this week in Los Angeles County.In a statement to our ABC sister station in Los Angeles, In-N-Out writes: