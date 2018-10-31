Indecent exposure suspect sought after multiple incidents in Westwood near UCLA

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are searching for additional victims after a man was arrested in connection with a string of indecent exposure reports.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police on Tuesday released a composite sketch of a man being sought after he repeatedly exposed himself to UCLA students near the Westwood campus.

According to the university's police department, four known "flashings" were reported between Aug. 30 and Oct. 24 in the area of Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley Avenue. The incidents were said to have occurred at various times of day.

"In all four incidents, the suspect was seen masturbating in a vehicle after asking to speak with female pedestrians," UCLA police Lt. Kevin Kilgore said.

The suspect was seen driving different vehicles in separate incidents, including a silver 2016-18 Volkswagen Passat; a silver extended-cab pickup truck, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet; a red four-door sedan; and a gray BMW.

The man is described as black, 20-35 years old and clean-shaven with short black hair. He was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants or shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call UCLA Police Department detectives at at (310) 825-9371. The case number is 18-1757.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposureUCLAcollege studentsWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Red flag warning in effect in LA, Ventura counties on Halloween
Person in costume threatens to jump off 170 Fwy overpass
Police chase ends with 1 in custody in Sylmar
Man sought in remains case also wanted in double murder
LA Port terminal evacuated after explosion inside shipping container
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on train
Uber launching new 911 feature in LA
NC mom accused of abandoning her 2 kids on side of road
Show More
4 men arrested in connection to LA County knock-knock burglaries
MacArthur Park single mom nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Tiny wasp helps protect California's citrus trees
Study examines how ethnicity affects breast-cancer treatment
5 wounded in South LA drive-by shooting
More News