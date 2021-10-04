Style & Fashion

Shree Saini becomes first Indian-American to be crowned Miss World America

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A history-making beauty queen was crowned in West Hollywood.

Shree Saini is Miss World America 2021 becoming the first Indian-American woman to hold this title.

Saini was diagnosed with a rare heart condition and had a pacemaker when she was 12 years old.

In her freshman year of college, Saini suffered burns to her entire face in a near fatal car accident.

"My parents really helped me in that moment of adversity," Saini said. "They told me to constantly choose resilience. And I think in our life, we are going to be always, be met with hardships but what truly defines our life is our choices that we make."

Saini said being Miss World America was her childhood dream and she wants to inspire others to rise above their challenges.

