Surveillance video shows the moment a railroad worker rescues a child from the path of a train

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."
By Jack Guy and Rob Picheta, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows railroad worker saving child from path of train

MUMBAI, India -- Hair-raising footage released Monday shows the moment an Indian railroad employee rushed to save the life of a child who had fallen onto the tracks.

The CCTV video, posted to Twitter by India's Ministry of Railways, showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai sprinting to rescue a child as an oncoming train sped towards them.

The worker lifted the child onto the platform moments before the train would have hit.

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," they added in the tweet.

Indian Railways is the world's fourth-largest rail operator and India's biggest employer.

RELATED | VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen swimming pool to rescue dog
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog



On March 25, 2020, the rail network was suspended for the first time in 167 years when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following month, the railway operator announced plans to convert as many as 20,000 old train carriages into isolation wards for patients as the virus spread.

India is currently dealing with a worsening second wave of coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported 261,500 new cases -- its highest single-day figure so far, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuesurveillancechild rescuechild rescuedtrainssurveillance video
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News