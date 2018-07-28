The body of an abandoned infant was discovered Friday afternoon in Corona, authorities said.According to a statement from the Corona Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the area of Cajalco Road and the 15 Freeway.When the officers arrived at the scene "they were directed to the location of the infant" and confirmed the child was deceased, the news release said. Coroner's officials were summoned to the location and took custody of the body.The cause of death was under investigation.No other details were immediately released.