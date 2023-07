One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Inglewood overnight.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Inglewood overnight.

The shooting happened near Century Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital, but one of them did not survive their injuries. The others remained in critical condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting or a possible motive were not available. No arrests have been made.