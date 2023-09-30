Search underway for driver in Inglewood hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old woman

Police in Inglewood are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Inglewood are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman.

The hit-and-run crash happened the morning of Sept. 22 near Century Boulevard and Maple Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Police say the pedestrian, Jennifer Castro, was hit by a gray Dodge Challenger with tinted windows. The driver of that car fled the scene.

It is believed that the car has front-end damage as a result of the impact.

Castro's two sisters are heartbroken and hope the person who hit their sister comes forward.

"I just hope they have a conscience and turn themselves in. We haven't even been able to hold our sister or anything because they haven't released her body to us. We don't even know when the funeral is going to be. So we're just saying our prayers and hopefully they find whoever did this," said Catherine Morales.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (310) 412-5134 or (888) 412-7463.