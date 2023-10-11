The city of Inglewood is offering a $25,000 reward after a beloved father was hit and killed by alleged street racers in 2020, steps away from his home.

3 years with no arrests, city of Inglewood now offering $25,000 reward in man's hit-and-run death

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken family in Inglewood is continuing their fight for justice after a beloved father was hit and killed by alleged street racers three years ago.

Now, the city is offering a $25,000 reward to help find the person or persons responsible.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2020 near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Wilkie Avenue. Police say Jose Samuel Galvez Pineda was turning into an alley to get into his garage when three drivers who were "recklessly traveling at high speeds" hit him.

Investigators said no one stopped to help him.

"My son was 41 years old ... he is a wonderful person," said Jose's mother Maria Pineda, who was joined by city leaders last week during a press conference announcing the reward. "I'm asking for help."

Jose left behind his wife Erika and their five children.

"It broke my soul", Erika said of Jose's tragic death. "It's very hard because [ my children ] ask me, 'Why? Why dad?' What should I tell five young children? Because I don't even understand why."

According to the city, witnesses reportedly saw one of the vehicles stop for a moment.

"However, upon realizing that Mr. Galvez Pineda was incapacitated and in desperate need of help, this individual promptly fled the scene, leaving Mr. Galvez Pineda lying injured on the ground just steps away from his mother's kitchen window," the city said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5133.