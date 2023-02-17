1 injured when cement truck collides with Metro train in Inglewood

A cement truck collided with a Metro train in Inglewood, leaving at least one person injured Thursday evening, authorities say.

The crash involved a K Line train and happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Florence and Cedar avenues, near the CEMEX Inglewood Concrete Plant.

Footage showed the cement truck on its side, and a cracked windshield on the train. Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene and reported one person was hurt, but further details on the victim's condition were not released.

Tracks are shut down in both directions for an unknown duration.

The K Line opened last October and passes through South L.A. and Inglewood.

It's unclear what led to the crash.