Inglewood library provides free STEAM kits for kids

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Kids in Inglewood now have access to free learning kits thanks to the local library.The Inglewood Public Library recently began handing out free STEAM kits which library officials have made. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math."The A is really important, because over the years, a lot of schools budgets have dwindled, where they had to cut music programs, art programs, dance programs, things of those artistic creative possibilities," said associate librarian Damitri Boone. "The 'A' here at the Library is very important, so we always include the 'A' in the STEM to make it STEAM."The library has six different kits that they're handing out and the kits vary depending on the child's age. They're made for kids grades kindergarten through 12th graders."If the parents want to participate too, they can, but kids can do it by themselves, which enables the parents to like relax," said associate librarian Adaeze Ezeanioma. "There's nothing they need to cut up with scissors, so it's safe and it's home friendly."The curb-side STEAM kit pickup service is available to anyone. All one has to do is call the Inglewood library ahead of time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and tell them how many kids need kits, the ages of the kids and their names."The connection in the community is so important because even during this time, the pandemic, we're close, we're not allowing anybody in," Boone said. "But we still want to make that outreach to everybody to let them know that their library is here for them."You can walk up, drive up or even skate up to the library to pick up the steam kits. The library said they have about 400 of each kit and they're moving fast.Although they're on a first come first serve basis, the librarians said they have other resources to provide for children online once all the kits are passed out, including resources to learn how to code."We have databases also like Creativebug, which is free on our website, where they can go and gather more ideas," Ezeanioma said. "So, even if we don't have the materials, we have something I can show them the next thing they want to do if they have interest in doing something like that."The Inglewood Public Library is located at 101 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301. To call for the curb-side pick-up service dial (310) 412-5620.