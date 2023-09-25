Family of man fatally shot by Inglewood police files claim against city

The family of a man who was shot and killed by Inglewood police is expected to announce a lawsuit over the fatal incident.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man shot and killed by police in Inglewood last week is pursuing legal action against the department.

The family held a news conference Monday, denouncing the killing of Ivan Solis Mora, 34, and announcing it has filed a damages claim against the city.

Mora was fatally shot Thursday during a confrontation with officers at his home in the 10000 block of Grevillea Avenue. His family says he had a documented history of mental illness that police were aware of it.

Police say when they were called to the home, Mora was armed with a knife and officers tried to use less-than-lethal force. At least one officer opened fire when Mora charged toward them, police said. No officers were hurt in the confrontation.

Relatives insisted that Mora was not armed and wasn't a threat to officers.

"We're going to make sure that the city pays,'' attorney Christian Contreras said on behalf of the family. "We'll do anything and everything to bring justice to this family.''

Meanwhile, Alejandro Villalpando, an activist with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, said the group is organizing a march that'll start at the Mora family home and will make its way to the Inglewood Police Department Headquarters to demand that the officers involved be prosecuted.

"She loved her son," said Villalpando. "Just that morning, she said she was going to get him some support and get him help, and he was open it it. Then they stole him. I want everybody in the city to be aware of this, and we are not going to stand silent. We're not going to sit back."

After 45 days from the filing, the claim then becomes a lawsuit. The Inglewood Police Department has not released a statement regarding the claim.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.