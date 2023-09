Inglewood police shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood police shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Grevillea Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Police said they tried to use less-than-lethal force, but at least one officer opened fire when the suspect charged at them.

No officers were hurt.

The man who was shot was identified as Ivan Solis Mora of Inglewood.