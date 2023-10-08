5 people shot, rushed to hospital after gunfire erupts in Inglewood; investigation underway

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or if there is a suspect in custody.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people have been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting unfolded in Inglewood, authorities say.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Manchester and Crenshaw.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or if there is a suspect in custody. Video posted to the Citizen app shows a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story.