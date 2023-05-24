Award-winning band Grupo Firme breaks SoFi Stadium record for selling most tickets by Latin band

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Latin-Grammy award-winning septet, Grupo Firme, is making history in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the City of Inglewood presented a recognition to the group for breaking SoFi Stadium record for selling the most tickets by a Latin band or artist. The city council said the group was also the first Mexican regional band to perform inside the council chambers at the award presentation.

"It is something unique. Honestly even more because they told us they've never brought a band to the city's installations," said Eduin Caz, lead singer of the group. "We got here with the band. It's something nice for us. More than anything because people love us here."

Grupo Firme is known for breaking records across other venues, like in Mexico. According to Billboard, the group made history by filling the Foro Sol in Mexico City for seven nights. They brought together an audience of 455,000 fans.

Here in Southern California, Grupo Firme will be the first band to perform two consecutive years at the SoFi Stadium and the first band to play in the round -- the center of the stadium. Their next performance is this weekend.

"They are grand artists," said Councilmember Eloy Morales Jr. "We have a beautiful culture that you all help us present to other cultures.

After the recognition presentation outside of city hall, a crowd of workers took a break to wait for the group outside to snap a picture and get an autograph with the group.

"I'm so excited. It just means that they love Inglewood and they're here. They want a little bit more of Inglewood," said city employee Darlene Gomez. "I work here and them being here makes me more thrilled."

Grupo Firme is set to perform at the stadium this Saturday night.

And, across the street over at the KIA Forum, the Mexican rock band Mana is set to also perform the same night. So expect a lot of traffic in the area.