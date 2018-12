EMBED >More News Videos A woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Inglewood on Christmas Day, police said.

A 70-year-old woman who was shot during a struggle over her purse on Christmas Day in Inglewood has died, police said.Lourdes Padilla died two days after she was shot by a woman trying to steal her purse on Yukon Avenue.The suspect fled in a black four-door Toyota sedan with yellow paper plates, police said.Anyone with information was asked to call Inglewood police at (310)412-5206. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.