Injuries reported in gunfire exchange involving CHP, suspect in Riverside

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- One or more people were injured in a shootout between a CHP officer and a suspect in Riverside, officials say.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue.

Riverside police say a CHP officer and a suspect had an exchange of gunfire. It is believed the suspect was injured at the scene.

There are reports of additional people - including possibly a bystander - being injured in the incident, but police are working to confirm the details.

At least two CHP vehicles had visible gunshot damage in the rear windshields at the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
