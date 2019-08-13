Injuries reported in gunfire exchange involving CHP, suspect in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- One or more people were injured in a shootout between a CHP officer and a suspect in Riverside, officials say.The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue.Riverside police say a CHP officer and a suspect had an exchange of gunfire. It is believed the suspect was injured at the scene.There are reports of additional people - including possibly a bystander - being injured in the incident, but police are working to confirm the details.At least two CHP vehicles had visible gunshot damage in the rear windshields at the scene.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.