Inmate at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange dies after sustaining injuries during jail fight

By ABC7.com staff

An inmate at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at a local hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries during a fight with another inmate.

ORANGE, Calif. -- An inmate at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at a local hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries during a fight with another inmate.

Kirk Price, 57, was originally transferred on Dec. 27.

Price had been booked into the Orange County jail on March 26, 2016 by the Tustin Police Department on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the death.
