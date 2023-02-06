Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA reentry program

Carlos Montes, 30, disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles while serving a 5-year sentence for robbery and evading police.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- State authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Carlos Montes, 30, disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles.

Montes was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

It was not immediately clear how much time was left on his sentence, but the MCRP is a voluntary program designed to provide a transition for inmates who have between 60 days and two years left to serve. The program provides them with services to help their reentry into society, including substance-abuse and mental health support.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say an alarm was triggered from Montes' monitoring device around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and they could not locate him in the facility.

Montes is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.