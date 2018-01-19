PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">A photo shows the inside of a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived.</span></div>
FORT WORTH, Texas (KABC) --
Photos from a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived years ago, show a filthy, decrepit interior.

Before the Turpins moved to Riverside County around 2010, they lived near Fort Worth, Texas.

The current owner of the Turpins' former Texas home bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago and took photos of the condition of the structure, he told ABC News.

MORE: Outline of accusations against Turpin parents

The images appear to show carpets and walls covered in large stains. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.

He never met the family who lived there before him, but he said he found an envelope of photos showing school-age children after an extensive cleanup. He tossed the photos in the garbage, he said.

The Turpin children -- who range in ages 2 to 29 -- were subjected to repeated beatings, including strangulation, and were only allowed to shower once a year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a press conference on Thursday.

Watch the full press conference:
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin held a press conference regarding the Perris child abuse case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.



The abuse allegedly intensified when they moved from Texas to California, with the siblings telling authorities that their parents started tying them up many years ago, first with ropes and eventually with chains and padlocks, Hestrin said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild abusechild endangermentparents chargedTexasPerrisMurrietaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Support for Perris torture victims pouring in from around world
Grisly details revealed in Perris child abuse case
Perris couple plead not guilty, held on $12M bail each
Aunt of captive Perris kids tried to get in touch with them for years
Donations being accepted for Perris child abuse victims
Mom of 13 held in Perris home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
Vets warning about respiratory infection affecting dogs
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Show More
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
More News