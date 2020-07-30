6 stories of friendship to celebrate International Friendship Day

Below are some beautiful stories to inspire you on International Friendship Day:

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two "besties."

You may remember when an Arizona grandmother's texts accidentally reached the phone of a teen she didn't know back in 2016. That sparked a thanksgiving friendship between the unlikely pair -- and a yearly tradition that's still going strong.

Despite a 90-year age difference, Lakewood toddler Tovi and WWII veteran Jack are the best of friends.

They are the cutest thing. A pigeon that can't fly become best friends with a puppy that can't walk at a rescue shelter in Rochester, New York.

They were always told they look and act like sisters. Last week, they learned they actually are. Community Journalist Matteo breaks it down.

A little boy and a little girl who grew up together in a Chinese orphanage shared a tear-jerking reunion.

July 30th is International Friendship Day and we're celebrating with some of our favorite stories through the years.In a world rife with so much conflict, International Friendship Day was started in 2011 by the UN General Assembly in an effort to unite people of different cultures. It is an effort to inspire peace and a sense of community throughout our diverse world.This year, the official United Nations Twitter account is viewing Friendship Day through the lens of coronavirus and social distancing. They tweeted, "Thursday is #FriendshipDay! Physical distancing during #COVID19 does not have to mean social or emotional isolation. Connect with your friends, be kind. We are in this together -- & we will get through this together."