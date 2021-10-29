halloween

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.
EMBED <>More Videos

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

An Iowa home is transporting you straight into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.

Sandy and John Selby have been transforming their Des Moines house with a different theme each year.

This year, they chose a haunted Hogwarts.

They built and created it all themselves, from the Hogwarts Express steam train to the classic characters.

Dozens of people stop by their home every night to see the creation.

The Selbys don't charge to see their Halloween display.

Any donations they receive go to the Salvation Army.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenharry potter
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' go 'Out of This World' for Halloween
ABC7 Morning Show team hits the streets in 'Hocus Pocus' costumes
OC family recreates 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride for Halloween
ABC7 Morning Show team unveils witching Halloween costumes
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News