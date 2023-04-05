WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Average tax refund down 9%, IRS says

The IRS says the average tax refund is about $2,900, which is 11% less than last year.

KABC logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 6:21AM
Average tax refund down 9%, IRS says
EMBED <>More Videos

The IRS says the average tax refund is about $2,900, which is 11% less than last year.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- The deadline to file your taxes is just two weeks away, but don't be surprised if your tax refund is smaller this year than in years past.

According to the IRS, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is down 9% from this time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900. Pandemic-era provisions, such as the expanded child credit, have expired, leading to the decrease.

While that number falls, the number of people who are getting refunds is rising.

The IRS said it has given out refunds to 59 million people so far this year -- up 3% from last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW