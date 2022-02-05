Chilling armed robbery at an Irvine restaurant caught on camera, 2 people arrested

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chilling holdup of two masked men robbing everyone at gunpoint at an Irvine restaurant was caught on camera.Investigators released the video after they announced the arrests of 28-year-old Allan Hoang of Monterey Park, and 25-year-old Alanmichael Babauta of Westminster. They say Babauta was taken into custody while driving a stolen car.The video shows the pair storm through the back door with loaded handguns, and usher all employees to a bathroom.One of the suspects stayed with the employees, and demanded their wallets and cellphones.The second suspect checked for money in the restaurant's safe and cash register, but both were empty.The two men took off with the victims' property.The incident happened at the "All That Barbecue" restaurant located at 15333 Culver Drive on Jan. 19 shortly after 11 a.m.Barbauta and Hoang were arrested for robbery, kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and conspiracy. They are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout Orange County.Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nate Ridlon at 949-724-7494 or email at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.