Irvine woman arrested for animal abuse after dogs found with snouts taped shut, heard whimpering

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Irvine Police Department has arrested a city resident for felony animal abuse after a neighbor complained of hearing whimpering and seeing dogs' snouts taped shut.

A concerned neighbor initially called law enforcement on May 27 after hearing dogs whimpering on the patio of a home on Eastshore, according to Irvine police. The neighbor also saw dogs with their snouts taped shut.

IPD Anima Services Officers arrived at the scene to find one dog with masking tape wrapped around its snout while on the outside patio. The officers also heard whimpering, causing them to be concerned that more dogs were in the same condition.

The suspect, 21-year-old Gabriela Barrera, arrived home and admitted to officers that she taped the dogs' snouts to prevent them from barking and nipping at other dogs.

Officers eventually found a total of seven dogs: three adult females, two adult males, a male and a female puppy.

The dogs were either Husky or Husky/German Shepherd mixed breed.

Three of the dogs were found to belong to Barrera.

Barrera has been transported and booked at Orange County Jail.

She has been charged with three counts of felony animal abuse.

A veterinarian did a wellness check on the dogs and they appear to be in otherwise good condition. The dogs have been removed from the residence and will be held until the case is complete.