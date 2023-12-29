Pickpocket suspects caught stealing from woman's purse while waiting in line for carousel in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Irvine are asking the public's help to identify two pickpocket suspects who were caught stealing from a woman's purse.

The incident happened last month, but the Irvine Police Department posted video of it on its Facebook page this week.

The footage shows a woman in an orange shirt, holding a child as she waits in line for the carousel ride at the Irvine Spectrum Center. Moments later, one of the suspects reaches into her purse and steals her wallet.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows anything about the incident is urged to contact the Irvine Police Department. You're also asked to email mricci@cityofirvine.org.