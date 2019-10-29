Irvine police search for 2 men suspected in fatal shooting

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators released surveillance video along with images of two armed men suspected in a deadly shooting in Irvine.Police and firefighters responded a report of a man injured at a home on Bayleaf Lane at about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.Officers found one man who'd been assaulted and a second victim with a multiple gunshot wounds.The gunshot victim was transported and pronounced dead at a hospital. He has been identified as Raymond Alcala, 20, of Irvine.The other victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.Police believe the men entered the home to rob it and encountered the two people there.Irvine police believe the case to be an isolated incident.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department's tip line at 949-724-7394.