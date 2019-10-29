Irvine police search for 2 men suspected in fatal shooting

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators released surveillance video along with images of two armed men suspected in a deadly shooting in Irvine.

Police and firefighters responded a report of a man injured at a home on Bayleaf Lane at about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found one man who'd been assaulted and a second victim with a multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunshot victim was transported and pronounced dead at a hospital. He has been identified as Raymond Alcala, 20, of Irvine.

The other victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police believe the men entered the home to rob it and encountered the two people there.

Irvine police believe the case to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department's tip line at 949-724-7394.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countydeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway, destroys homes
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
2 found dead in trailer in Whittier, police say
101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump
Getty Fire: Time-lapse video shows flames grow
Rep. Katie Hill resignation: Candidates line up for congressional seat
SoCal woman battling rare disease in search of liver donor
Show More
US extends protections for many Salvadorans living in US
'Dancing with the Stars' Halloween Night: dance-by-dance recap
SoCal business leaving CA due to crime, homeless, high taxes
Getty Center was designed to be fire resistant, expert says
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
More TOP STORIES News