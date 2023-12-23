Caught on video: Thieves steal $16,000 worth of sunglasses at Irvine mall

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine police are searching for three men who were caught on video stealing about $16,000 worth of sunglasses.

The brazen theft happened Oct. 6 at the Irvine Spectrum Center's Sunglass Hut store.

Video released by police shows the trio of suspects grabbing several sunglasses from shelves and stuffing them in bags.

Police say the men fled in a gray BMW sedan.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department.