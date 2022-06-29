Food & Drink

Taco Bell's new Cheez-It tostadas and crunchwraps are only available at this SoCal location

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

IRVINE, Calif. -- Taco Bell is testing a new menu item with a beloved snack food -- and it's only available at one Southern California location.

The fast-food chain hopes the creation can replicate the success of its Doritos shells.

The experiment: A massive Cheez-It, which is 16 times the standard size, serves as the base for Taco Bell's new "Big Cheez-It Tostada." The meal layers ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese on the cheesy cracker for $2.49. It's described as an "abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience," according to a release.

The second item Taco Bell is testing is a "Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme," which replaces the internal tostada shell, with the giant Cheez-It for $4.29. It's packed with the usual ingredients, including ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Both are available only in one restaurant, located in Irvine, California, for the next two weeks.

Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell regularly tests menu items before potentially expanding their availability to other locations. The company, based in Southern California, has used its hometown for a plant-based protein made from peas and chickpeas last year.

Partnering with a well-known snack could also help boost sales. Its Doritos taco shells quickly became a fast food icon shortly after its 2012 debut and sold over 500 million of them within about a year of its launch.

The brand is a strong performer for its parent company, Yum! Brands. It reported same-store sales growth of 5%, beating expectations, in its most recent earnings report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkirvineorange countytaco bellsnack foodfoodfast food restauranttacoscheez it
TOP STORIES
Pizza delivery driver killed while helping assault victim: Deputies
93-year-old Moreno Valley homeowner shoots, injures intruder
Olympian's stolen gold medal recovered in Anaheim
OC Mongols biker club seeking new trial in racketeering case
Video shows car plowing into power pole in San Pedro
New road closure at Griffith Park aimed at keeping bicyclists safe
LA sees rise in COVID cases as FDA panel votes to update fall vaccine
Show More
Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail, attorney says
SoCal immigrant rights advocates blame Title 42 for TX migrant deaths
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
CA lawmakers to vote on $307.9 billion spending plan
More TOP STORIES News