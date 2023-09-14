Caught on camera: Thieves snatch unsuspecting shopper's wallet at Irvine Ralphs store

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on video nabbing an unsuspecting shopper's wallet at a Ralphs store in Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Irvine Police Department is reminding the public that wallet thefts can happen in the blink of an eye.

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on video nabbing an unsuspecting shopper's wallet at a Ralphs store on Harvard Avenue and Main Street.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday showed a woman step away from her shopping cart, and within seconds, a man next to her opens her purse and takes her wallet.

The man then hides the wallet in one of the shelves and calmly leaves the aisle, video showed. A little while later, the man's partner digs through the shelf and picks up the stolen wallet.

"Thieves can steal your valuables quicker than you can grab a blue box of macaroni and cheese. Never turn your back to your purse," Irvine police wrote on social media alongside video of the theft.

The two thieves have not been caught.