A warehouse in Irwindale was fully engulfed in flames Monday. Authorities later disclosed four people died in the fire.

4 dead after fire engulfs Irwindale warehouse, later found to be honey-oil lab

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people died in an Irwindale industrial fire earlier this week, police said on Thursday, contradicting initial reports of no injuries.

The fire Monday morning took out a warehouse building in the 1400 block of Arrow Highway.

Authorities at the time did not disclose any injuries. But a press release sent out Thursday night by Irwindale police said four people died, including one man seen "fully engulfed in flames" as he left the building. That man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Combing through the charred debris after the fire was extinguished, investigators found an additional three male bodies.

Investigators say it appears the warehouse was housing a butane honey oil extraction lab.

The names of the four men who died have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.