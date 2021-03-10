Traffic

Grapevine, Cajon Pass remain open as storm brings heavy snow to mountain passes

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The Grapevine remained open Wednesday morning despite a blast of winter weather blanketing Southern California mountain passes.

The California Highway Patrol escorted some drivers on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area until about 6:20 a.m. when snow tapered off and conditions improved.

Caltrans also warned drivers of hazardous conditions along the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass after heavy snowfall blanketed the area overnight.



A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. The National Weather Service warned of possible snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the mountains between 3,000 and 4,000 feet; 6 to 12 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet; and 12 to 20 inches above 5,000 feet. In addition, local amounts of between 24 and 28 inches are possible for favored locations, primarily above 6,000 feet.
The heaviest snow is expected on Wednesday, the NWS said.

"Significant travel impacts are possible for major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8,'' the weather service said. "Areas of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, making travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with gusts 35 to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in some downed tree limbs and power outages.''

WATCH: Winter storm dumps snow along Cajon Pass
EMBED More News Videos

The Cajon Pass remained open Wednesday morning after the latest round of winter weather brought snow to the region.



For lower-elevation areas, rain is in the forecast through Friday, tapering off that night.

"Rain will become likely across all but southern and eastern L.A. County by late Tuesday night, where there will be a chance of rain, then rain is expected across the region Wednesday,'' according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the rain will be heavy at times on Wednesday.

"Rainfall totals are generally expected to average one-half to one inch, except locally 1.5 inches or possibly higher in the foothills and mountains below the snow level,'' according to the NWS.

Dry weather is expected to return by Friday night and continue through the weekend.

RELATED: Rain and snow return to SoCal, causing slick roads and bringing threat of flooding
EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm was hitting the Southland Wednesday, with most of the region expected to see rainy conditions through Friday and some mountain areas potentially seeing more than a foot of snow.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countysan bernardino countysnow stormwinter stormsnowfreewaywinter weathertraffic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Mudslides in OC canyons prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general
Show More
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
Rain and snow return to SoCal
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News