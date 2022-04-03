Isla Vista massive street party 'Deltopia' prompts 'multi-casualty incident' response

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- "Deltopia," the unsanctioned Isla Vista street party outside UC Santa Barbara, turned into a multi-casualty incident Saturday, overwhelming first responders.

They had to shift to a triage system when a slew of medical calls poured in at the same time.

By declaring a multi-casualty incident, it allowed first responders to transport patients to different hospitals more efficiently, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Most calls were drug and alcohol related, but three were for severe trauma due to falls, officials said. Many of the balconies were overcrowded with partiers.



Firefighters say they responded to about three dozen calls within a short time frame Saturday afternoon.

Bertucelli says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has since rescinded the multi-casualty incident declaration as the volume of emergency calls "dropped to reasonable levels."

Three people were arrested, and deputies issued nearly two dozen citations at the massive Isla Vista street party, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

