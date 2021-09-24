hispanic heritage

IslaminSpanish builds bridge between Muslim and Hispanic communities

EMBED <>More Videos

IslaminSpanish builds bridge between Muslim and Hispanic communities

HOUSTON, Texas -- "I don't look at it as a religion, I look at it as a way of life."

IslaminSpanish was started by Mujahid Fletcher, who credits the Islam faith with saving his life from gang violence.

Fletcher converted from Catholicism, but found there was no material in the Spanish language. He, his wife, and his father began translating Islamic text to Spanish, and sharing it on CDs, then through audio books, television shows and live events.

They then started Centro Islamico in 2016, the country's first and only Spanish-speaking, Latino-led mosque. Members have moved from across the country to join, and IslaminSpanish now reaches millions around the world through the mosque and social media.

Fletcher, reflecting on all the organization has done over the years, added, "We're trying to leave this world better than the way we found it. We're glad that we're able to represent what it means to be, hopefully, the best version of being Latino, the best version of being a Muslim, the best version of being an American that we can be."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonreligionmuslimsktrkislamlocalishhispanic heritagehispanic
HISPANIC HERITAGE
First Latino CAO at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Center shares story
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
Edward James Olmos stresses importance of Latino storytellers
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News