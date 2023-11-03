Muslim Americans facing new wave of bullying amid Middle East conflict

Results of a recent survey that evaluates the current climate of students between 11 and 18 years old found 46% of Muslim American students reported being bullied because of their identity.

Officials said showing support for Israel but failing to acknowledge the pain of Palestinians is creating more room for hate.

Muslim Americans are facing a new wave of bullying, discrimination and hate triggered by the current conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas militants.

The California Counsel on American Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, said misinformation and uncontrolled rhetoric by those in power have put some people in harm's way.

"Nationwide, CAIR's national office has recorded almost 800 and counting bias-based incidents targeting Muslims, Palestinians and Arabs across the country over the last three and half weeks," said Amr Shabaik, legal and policy director for CAIR-LA.

CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush said showing support for Israel but failing to acknowledge the pain Palestinians are enduring is creating a breeding ground for hate.

"We've seen one sided public communications being sent by school districts, elected officials, colleges, employers, which completely erase the humanity and the existence of the Palestinian people and their suffering," Ayloush said.

Results of a CAIR-CA biennial survey that evaluates the current climate of students between 11 and 18 years old found 46% of Muslim American students reported being bullied because of their identity.

They also felt unsafe or unwelcomed at school because of their faith.

Bayanne Kanawati with CAIR-CA's Center for the Prevention of Hate and Bullying said adults oftentimes play a role in the bullying.

"We found that 25% of students reported that an adult at their school made offensive comments or acted in an offensive way toward them or Islam in general," she said.

Now, CAIR-CA fears the next survey will show a rise in bullying and Islamophobia due to what's taking place around the world.

Ayloush said they plan to reach out to every school district in the state to provide the information found in this report as a way to educate them and raise awareness. He said the districts' mission should focus on education and divisive politics.