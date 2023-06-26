Jack Hanna's family has gone public with his quickly advancing Alzheimer's condition to let others struggling with the disease know they are not alone.

Jack Hanna no longer recognizes loved ones as his Alzheimer's disease is advancing fast, family says

Beloved zookeeper and TV animal expert Jack Hanna is now living with advanced Alzheimer's disease, his family said recently.

They also revealed he no longer recognizes most loved ones.

They say his condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of them could have anticipated.

Hanna retired from public life in 2021.

He now spends his time at home with his wife Suzy in Bigfork, Montana.

Hannah's family says they are sharing their story because they want others struggling with Alzheimer's to know they are not alone.