She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three eggs underneath her.

Jackie, famous Big Bear bald eagle, sat on nest for nearly 62 hours during storm to protect her eggs

"She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three beautiful eggs underneath her," read an update on Jackie. "She's just amazing!"

"She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three beautiful eggs underneath her," read an update on Jackie. "She's just amazing!"

"She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three beautiful eggs underneath her," read an update on Jackie. "She's just amazing!"

"She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three beautiful eggs underneath her," read an update on Jackie. "She's just amazing!"

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother's love knows no bounds.

Jackie, the famous bald eagle at Big Bear, went to great lengths to protect her eggs during the recent winter storm.

According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley's Facebook page, which frequently shares updates on Jackie and her partner Shadow, the mother broke a record. She sat on her nest, protecting the three eggs beneath her, for 61 hours and 58 minutes!

"She used her wings as a 'mombrella' to protect and cover her three beautiful eggs underneath her," read a Facebook post. "She's just amazing!"

She repositioned herself several times, but would not let her mate, Shadow, sit on the eggs during the storm.

"Shadow has also been quite the superstar by practicing patience as he waited out that long storm to get back to incubating," read the update. "The morning after the storm, he arrived before Jackie called him and waited on the high perch for her to give him the ok to finally get back to Daddy duty. She was definitely ready for a much-needed break. His first day back, in two visits, he spent just over six hours taking care of the eggs."

Jackie is known to lay eggs in early January and as late as March. The eggs usually hatch after 38 to 39 days.

If you want to keep up with Jackie and Shadow, you can watch the live nest cam here.