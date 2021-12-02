Bill Clinton, Magic Johnson express sympathy over slaying of Jacqueline Avant

Avant was a prominent philanthropist, and the wife of Clarence Avant, a legendary music-industry executive nicknamed "The Black Godfather" for his influential role in the industry.
The Avants' daughter, Nicole, is a former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to the CEO of Netflix.
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home invasion
Former President Clinton tweeted:
"Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed."
Tyler Perry wrote:
"My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!! I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81 year old woman, and in her own home."
He added: "But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad."
Magic Johnson said he and his wife Cookie were close friends with Jackie and are "absolutely devastated" by the loss.
"Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion. This is the saddest day in our lives."
Other tributes came in from singer Diane Warren, actress Viola Davis, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and broadcaster Tavis Smiley, among others.