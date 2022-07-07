celebrity deaths

James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday.
By Meredith Deliso
James Caan, the prolific actor known for his roles in "The Godfather" films, has died, his family said Thursday.

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, his family announced on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

They did not mention a cause of death.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
