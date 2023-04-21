Martin Lawrence shares that Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after medical complication

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Foxx is making progress, according to his friend Martin Lawrence.

Foxx has been hospitalized in Georgia since April 11 after he experienced a "medical complication," his daughter Corrine Foxx shared in a post on social media last week.

She did not detail what occurred, but added her father was "on his way to recovery."

Lawrence was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when he told "Extra" that Foxx is "doing better.".

"My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence said. "Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

Lawrence was joined at Thursday's Walk of Fame ceremony by Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan and Lynn Whitfield. The "Bad Boys" star said he felt "truly honored" to receive the recognition.

"I feel so blessed and I thank God for this honor and just recognition and my fans and it's something that I always wanted. Richard Pryor was my first introduction to wanting to be in the business, and I wanted to do this," Lawrence said. "He inspired me, him and Eddie Murphy. Just following what they've done in their career has allowed me to push forward in mine, so I'm very grateful and thankful."

CNN has reached out to representatives of Foxx for comment.

