Jamie Lee Curtis places her handprints, footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Jamie Lee Curtis went from "Scream Queens" to becoming a screen queen. After more than 40 years in films, Curtis is once again making an impression in Hollywood.

The legendary 63-year-old actress pressed her hands into the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre recognizing for her hit films including "True Lies" and the "Halloween" movie.

"I am on and I am on now! Game on," Curtis said.

It was the "Halloween" movie franchise that first put her on a trajectory for Hollywood.

"Halloween changed my life. It gave me a career. Obviously I followed a few horror films, managed to get out of those," Curtis said.

True Lies co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger took the stage to praise Curtis and her vast range of screen work.

Schwarzenegger said that she's a serious actor, extraordinary and deserved this recognition.

It wasn't just about Curtis at this event. Melanie Griffith acknowledged how Curtis started a company called My Hands in Yours, which helps fund Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which Curtis has worked with for more than 20 years.

Curtis is also the author of several children's books and an AIDS activist. Which are more than enough reasons to get her hands dirty -- Hollywood style.

"Life is sweet," Curtis said. "Life is good."