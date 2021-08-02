Politics

OC man arrested after texting selfies from Jan. 6 Capitol riot to church group

EMBED <>More Videos

OC man arrested for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

LOS ANGELES -- An Orange County man who took selfies from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been arrested after someone in his prayer group tipped off the FBI.

Federal officials say Glenn Allen Brooks of Huntington Beach texted the selfies to members of his church group.

One of the group members alerted the FBI.

RELATED: Off-duty DEA agent from Orange County participated in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, prosecutors allege
EMBED More News Videos

An DEA agent from Orange County participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, flashing his badge and gun while off-duty, federal prosecutors allege.



The pictures show Brooks standing in a hallway among a crowd that had forced its way into the Capitol. The FBI says surveillance video shows Brooks entering the Capitol by climbing through a broken window, while wearing a red-white-and-blue knit hat with the word "TRUMP" on the front.

Brooks, who owns a home remodeling business in Orange County, was accused of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds in a criminal complaint.

He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon in a Los Angeles federal courtroom.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.orange countyhuntington beachriotarrestus capitol
TOP STORIES
Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
LA County expanding vaccine hours as COVID-19 spikes
Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID
Fire burns 27 acres in Irwindale
Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett dies at 60
4 killed in helicopter crash in NorCal, NTSB investigating
Who's the toughest lifeguard in Los Angeles?
Show More
Burbank retirement home employee fatally stabbed by former co-worker
MTV marks 40 years with new 'Moon Person' design
24K gold tequila bottle sells for $300
Too late, Texas couple changes minds about COVID-19 vaccine
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
More TOP STORIES News