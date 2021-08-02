OC man arrested after texting selfies from Jan. 6 Capitol riot to church group

Federal officials say Glenn Allen Brooks of Huntington Beach texted the selfies to members of his church group.
One of the group members alerted the FBI.
RELATED: Off-duty DEA agent from Orange County participated in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, prosecutors allege
The pictures show Brooks standing in a hallway among a crowd that had forced its way into the Capitol. The FBI says surveillance video shows Brooks entering the Capitol by climbing through a broken window, while wearing a red-white-and-blue knit hat with the word "TRUMP" on the front.
Brooks, who owns a home remodeling business in Orange County, was accused of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds in a criminal complaint.
He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon in a Los Angeles federal courtroom.